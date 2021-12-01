U.S. Army Commander: NATO Rapid Deployable Corps Turkey Ready for NATO Response Force 2021

ISTANBUL (January 12, 2021) – French Army Lt. Gen. Laurent Kolodziej (left), U.S. Army Lt. General Roger L. Cloutier Jr., and Turkish Army Lt. General Kemal Yeni render honors during the Hand-Over-Take-Over (HOTO) ceremony between Kolodziej’s Strasbourg, France-based Eurocorps and Yeni’s Istanbul-based NATO Rapid Deployable Corps Turkey. Cloutier, who commands NATO Allied Land Command in Izmir, Turkey, presided over the ceremony where NRDC-Turkey assumed responsibility as NATO Response Force (NRF) land component for 2021 at their Istanbul headquarters Tuesday. (NATO photo by NRDC-Turkey)

