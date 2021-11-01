U.S. Air Force Maj. William Ellis, 86th Medical Operations Squadron family physician, displays his reason for getting vaccinated at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Jan. 11, 2021. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jennifer Gonzales)
|Date Taken:
|01.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.13.2021 05:26
|Photo ID:
|6479924
|VIRIN:
|210111-F-BH697-1023
|Resolution:
|6004x4180
|Size:
|16.79 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, COVID-19 vaccine: What's your reason? [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Jennifer Gonzales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT