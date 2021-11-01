U.S. Air Force Col. Dave Duval, United States Air Forces in Europe and Air Force Africa Headquarters aerospace medicine division chief, displays his reason for receiving the COVID-19 vaccine at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Jan. 11, 2021. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jennifer Gonzales)
|Date Taken:
|01.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.13.2021 05:26
|Photo ID:
|6479926
|VIRIN:
|210111-F-BH697-1029
|Resolution:
|6172x4624
|Size:
|19.11 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, COVID-19 vaccine: What's your reason? [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Jennifer Gonzales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT