U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Cristina Franchetti, 86th Medical Group medical staff chief, shows her reason for being vaccinated at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Jan. 11, 2021. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jennifer Gonzales)
|Date Taken:
|01.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.13.2021 05:26
|Photo ID:
|6479923
|VIRIN:
|210111-F-BH697-1007
|Resolution:
|6640x4768
|Size:
|19.11 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, COVID-19 vaccine: What's your reason? [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Jennifer Gonzales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT