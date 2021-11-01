U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Dominique Thomas, 86th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron physical therapy technician and Tech. Sgt. Frances Sumayop, noncommissioned officer in charge of physical therapy, show their reason for receiving the COVID-19 vaccine at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Jan. 11, 2021. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jennifer Gonzales)
|Date Taken:
|01.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.13.2021 05:26
|Photo ID:
|6479922
|VIRIN:
|210111-F-BH697-1018
|Resolution:
|6688x4720
|Size:
|20.5 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, COVID-19 vaccine: What's your reason? [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Jennifer Gonzales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT