COVID-19 vaccine: What's your reason?

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Dominique Thomas, 86th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron physical therapy technician and Tech. Sgt. Frances Sumayop, noncommissioned officer in charge of physical therapy, show their reason for receiving the COVID-19 vaccine at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Jan. 11, 2021. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jennifer Gonzales)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.11.2021 Date Posted: 01.13.2021 Photo ID: 6479922 Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE