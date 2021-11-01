Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    COVID-19 vaccine: What's your reason? [Image 7 of 9]

    COVID-19 vaccine: What's your reason?

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    01.11.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Jennifer Gonzales 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Zachary Kelley, 86th Healthcare Operations Squadron medical technician, makes his reason clear for getting the COVID-19 vaccine at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Jan. 11, 2021. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jennifer Gonzales)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.11.2021
    Date Posted: 01.13.2021 05:26
    Photo ID: 6479925
    VIRIN: 210111-F-BH697-1016
    Resolution: 6568x4912
    Size: 20.82 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, COVID-19 vaccine: What's your reason? [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Jennifer Gonzales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    86th Airlift Wing
    Ramstein Air Base
    86 AW
    covid-19
    covid
    covid vaccine

