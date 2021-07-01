Team Osan braves frigid temps to keep base mission-ready

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 51st Security Forces Squadron pose for a photo at Osan Air Base, South Korea, Dec. 7, 2020. While temperatures fall below zero in the area, Security Forces is one of the many units that braves the cold to keep Osan mission-ready 24/7. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Betty R. Chevalier)

