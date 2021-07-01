U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 51st Security Forces Squadron pose for a photo at Osan Air Base, South Korea, Dec. 7, 2020. While temperatures fall below zero in the area, Security Forces is one of the many units that braves the cold to keep Osan mission-ready 24/7. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Betty R. Chevalier)
This work, Team Osan braves frigid temps to keep base mission-ready [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Betty Chevalier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
