Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Team Osan braves frigid temps to keep base mission-ready [Image 5 of 5]

    Team Osan braves frigid temps to keep base mission-ready

    OSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    01.07.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Betty Chevalier 

    51st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 51st Security Forces Squadron pose for a photo at Osan Air Base, South Korea, Dec. 7, 2020. While temperatures fall below zero in the area, Security Forces is one of the many units that braves the cold to keep Osan mission-ready 24/7. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Betty R. Chevalier)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.07.2021
    Date Posted: 01.12.2021 02:05
    Photo ID: 6478739
    VIRIN: 210107-F-WQ860-1208
    Resolution: 4551x3028
    Size: 2.1 MB
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, KR 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Team Osan braves frigid temps to keep base mission-ready [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Betty Chevalier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Team Osan braves frigid temps to keep base mission-ready
    Team Osan braves frigid temps to keep base mission-ready
    Team Osan braves frigid temps to keep base mission-ready
    Team Osan braves frigid temps to keep base mission-ready
    Team Osan braves frigid temps to keep base mission-ready

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    South Korea
    snow
    Osan AB
    Team Osan

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT