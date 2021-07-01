Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Team Osan braves frigid temps to keep base mission-ready [Image 1 of 5]

    Team Osan braves frigid temps to keep base mission-ready

    OSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    01.07.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Betty Chevalier 

    51st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    The 51st Civil Engineer Squadron snow removal team plows snow on the flight line at Osan Air Base, South Korea, Dec. 7, 2020. The 51st CES works 24-hours to ensure Team Osan stays mission ready, even during inclement weather. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Betty R. Chevalier)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.07.2021
    Date Posted: 01.12.2021 02:04
    Photo ID: 6478735
    VIRIN: 210107-F-WQ860-1007
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 2.63 MB
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, KR 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Team Osan braves frigid temps to keep base mission-ready [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Betty Chevalier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Team Osan braves frigid temps to keep base mission-ready
    Team Osan braves frigid temps to keep base mission-ready
    Team Osan braves frigid temps to keep base mission-ready
    Team Osan braves frigid temps to keep base mission-ready
    Team Osan braves frigid temps to keep base mission-ready

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    South Korea
    snow
    Osan AB
    Team Osan

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT