The 51st Civil Engineer Squadron snow removal team plows snow on the flight line at Osan Air Base, South Korea, Dec. 7, 2020. The 51st CES works 24-hours to ensure Team Osan stays mission ready, even during inclement weather. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Betty R. Chevalier)
|Date Taken:
|01.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.12.2021 02:04
|Photo ID:
|6478735
|VIRIN:
|210107-F-WQ860-1007
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|2.63 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Team Osan braves frigid temps to keep base mission-ready [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Betty Chevalier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT