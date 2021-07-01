U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 731st Air Mobility Squadron brave frigid temperatures while observing the transfer of cargo at Osan Air Base, South Korea, Dec. 7, 2020. Following a night of heavy snowfall and with temperatures dipping below zero with wind chill, the 731st AMS bundled up to recover and send out cargo. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Betty R. Chevalier)
|Date Taken:
|01.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.12.2021 02:04
|Photo ID:
|6478736
|VIRIN:
|210107-F-WQ860-1118
|Resolution:
|5110x3400
|Size:
|1.62 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Team Osan braves frigid temps to keep base mission-ready [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Betty Chevalier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
