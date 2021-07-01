U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 731st Air Mobility Squadron lower a K-loader after loading cargo onto an aircraft at Osan Air Base, South Korea, Dec. 7, 2020. Various units across the installation must work outside in below freezing temperatures to keep the base operational. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Betty R. Chevalier)
01.07.2021
|Location:
OSAN AIR BASE, KR
This work, Team Osan braves frigid temps to keep base mission-ready [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Betty Chevalier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
