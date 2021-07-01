U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 731st Air Mobility Squadron lower a K-loader after loading cargo onto an aircraft at Osan Air Base, South Korea, Dec. 7, 2020. Various units across the installation must work outside in below freezing temperatures to keep the base operational. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Betty R. Chevalier)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.07.2021 Date Posted: 01.12.2021 02:04 Photo ID: 6478738 VIRIN: 210107-F-WQ860-1125 Resolution: 5217x3471 Size: 2.37 MB Location: OSAN AIR BASE, KR Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Team Osan braves frigid temps to keep base mission-ready [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Betty Chevalier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.