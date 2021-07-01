Members of the 51st Civil Engineer Squadron snow removal team clear snowfall from a sidewalk at Osan Air Base, South Korea, Dec. 7, 2020. To maintain safe airfield operations, the snow removal team combats snowfall by plowing roadways, clearing walkways and deicing aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Betty R. Chevalier)
|Date Taken:
|01.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.12.2021 02:04
|Photo ID:
|6478737
|VIRIN:
|210107-F-WQ860-1189
|Resolution:
|5187x3451
|Size:
|2.17 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Team Osan braves frigid temps to keep base mission-ready [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Betty Chevalier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT