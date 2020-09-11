Delta Company Honorman

Pfc. Guadalupe R. Quintero, a 24-year-old of RS Des Moines from Edinburg, Texas is slated to graduate from Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Nov. 13, 2020. Quintero graduated from Edinburg North High School and was then recruited by Sgt. Garnet Brown to serve as a recon Marine. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Brooke C. Woods)
