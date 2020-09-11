Pfc. Wyatt N. Huebia, an 18-year-old of RS Sacramento from Visalia, California is slated to graduate from Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Nov. 13, 2020. Huebia graduated from Utec High School and was then recruited by Sgt. Robert Benividez to serve as an infantry Marine. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Brooke C. Woods)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.09.2020 Date Posted: 11.09.2020 15:31 Photo ID: 6418331 VIRIN: 201109-M-OQ594-2007 Resolution: 2491x3736 Size: 1.26 MB Location: MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Delta Company Honorman [Image 7 of 7], by Sgt Brooke C Woods, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.