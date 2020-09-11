Marines with Delta Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, stand in formation for a photo at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Nov. 9, 2020. These Marines were selected from their platoons as the company honormen because they exemplified the characteristics of a Marine. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Brooke C. Woods)
|Date Taken:
|11.09.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.09.2020 15:31
|Photo ID:
|6418326
|VIRIN:
|201109-M-OQ594-2003
|Resolution:
|4542x3028
|Size:
|3.18 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Delta Company Honorman [Image 7 of 7], by Sgt Brooke C Woods, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT