Marines with Delta Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, stand in formation for a photo at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Nov. 9, 2020. These Marines were selected from their platoons as the company honormen because they exemplified the characteristics of a Marine. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Brooke C. Woods)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.09.2020 Date Posted: 11.09.2020 15:31 Photo ID: 6418326 VIRIN: 201109-M-OQ594-2003 Resolution: 4542x3028 Size: 3.18 MB Location: MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Delta Company Honorman [Image 7 of 7], by Sgt Brooke C Woods, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.