Pfc. Peter A. Vourganas, a 23-year-old of RS Oklahoma City from El Dorado, Kansas is slated to graduate from Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Nov. 13, 2020. Vourganas graduated from Clear Falls High School and was then recruited by Staff Sgt. Joseph Crouch to serve as an intelligence Marine. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Brooke C. Woods)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.09.2020 Date Posted: 11.09.2020 15:31 Photo ID: 6418332 VIRIN: 201109-M-OQ594-2009 Resolution: 2668x4002 Size: 1.37 MB Location: MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Delta Company Honorman [Image 7 of 7], by Sgt Brooke C Woods, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.