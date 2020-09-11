Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Delta Company Honorman [Image 2 of 7]

    Delta Company Honorman

    MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    11.09.2020

    Photo by Sgt. Brooke C Woods 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    Lance Cpl. Abegnego Q. Gomez Gonzalez, an 18-year-old of RS Salt Lake City from Las Vegas, Nevada is slated to graduate from Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Nov. 13, 2020. Gomez Gonzalez graduated from Desert Pines High School and was then recruited by Sgt. Bricen Hooker to serve as a logistics Marine. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Brooke C. Woods)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.09.2020
    Date Posted: 11.09.2020 15:31
    Photo ID: 6418329
    VIRIN: 201109-M-OQ594-2005
    Resolution: 2439x3658
    Size: 1.47 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Delta Company Honorman [Image 7 of 7], by Sgt Brooke C Woods, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Delta Company Honorman
    Delta Company Honorman
    Delta Company Honorman
    Delta Company Honorman
    Delta Company Honorman
    Delta Company Honorman
    Delta Company Honorman

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USMC
    MCRDSD
    OQ594

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT