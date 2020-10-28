SFAB teaches BIR platoon level tactics

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Tristan Steinrich, U.S. Army Africa’s Security Forces Assistance Brigade (SFAB) operations advisor, watches as a soldier from the Djiboutian Bataillon d’Intervention Rapide (BIR) fires a mounted machine gun from a HUMVEE Oct. 28, 2020, at an undisclosed location in Djibouti. The SFAB has progressively increased the BIR’s proficiency in squad and platoon level tactics through situational training and live-fire exercises. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Peter Thompson)

