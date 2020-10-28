SFAB teaches BIR platoon level tactics

A soldier from the Djiboutian Bataillon d’Intervention Rapide (BIR) throws a fox tail to call for a cease fire as Sgt. 1st. Class Brian Gougler, U.S. Army Africa Security Forces Assistance Brigade (SFAB) operations advisor, looks on Oct. 28, 2020, at an undisclosed location in Djibouti. The SFAB has progressively increased the BIR’s proficiency in squad and platoon level tactics through situational training and live-fire exercises. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Peter Thompson)

