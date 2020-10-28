Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SFAB teaches BIR platoon level tactics [Image 16 of 27]

    SFAB teaches BIR platoon level tactics

    DJIBOUTI

    10.28.2020

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Peter Thompson 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron     

    U.S. Army soldiers from U.S. Army Africa’s Security Forces Assistance Brigade (SFAB) watch as members of the Djiboutian Bataillon d’Intervention Rapide (BIR) fire at targets Oct. 28, 2020, at an undisclosed location in Djibouti. The SFAB has progressively increased the BIR’s proficiency in squad and platoon level tactics through situational training and live-fire exercises. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Peter Thompson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.28.2020
    Date Posted: 11.07.2020 03:53
    joint
    desert
    tactics
    "AFRICOM
    combined
    platoon
    1CTCS"
    U.S. Army
    BIR

