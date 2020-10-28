U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Matthew Hugelmann, U.S. Army Africa’s Security Forces Assistance Brigade (SFAB) operations advisor, watches as a soldier from the Djiboutian Bataillon d’Intervention Rapide (BIR) fires a mounted machine gun from a HUMVEE Oct. 28, 2020, at an undisclosed location in Djibouti. The SFAB has progressively increased the BIR’s proficiency in squad and platoon level tactics through situational training and live-fire exercises. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Peter Thompson)
|Date Taken:
|10.28.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.07.2020 03:55
|Photo ID:
|6416278
|VIRIN:
|201028-F-HX320-0911
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|10.15 MB
|Location:
|DJ
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, SFAB teaches BIR platoon level tactics [Image 27 of 27], by TSgt Peter Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT