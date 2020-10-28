A soldier from the Djiboutian Bataillon d’Intervention Rapide (BIR) checks a simulated casualty for injuries during a live-fire exercise led by the U.S. Army Africa Security Forces Assistance Brigade (SFAB) Oct. 28, 2020, at an undisclosed location in Djibouti. The SFAB has progressively increased the BIR’s proficiency in squad and platoon level tactics through situational training and live-fire exercises. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Peter Thompson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.28.2020 Date Posted: 11.07.2020 03:54 Photo ID: 6416272 VIRIN: 201028-F-HX320-0498 Resolution: 4455x2970 Size: 8.2 MB Location: DJ Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, SFAB teaches BIR platoon level tactics [Image 27 of 27], by TSgt Peter Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.