Anderson Hall Birthday Lunch

U.S. Service members and base personnel eat their meals during a birthday lunch at the Anderson Chow Hall, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Nov. 6, 2020. Anderson Chow Hall held a birthday lunch celebrating the 245th U.S. Marine Corps Birthday. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Israel Ballaro)
|Date Taken:
|11.06.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.06.2020 20:19
|Photo ID:
|6416113
|VIRIN:
|201106-M-IP349-1038
|Resolution:
|4997x3331
|Size:
|2.8 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US
