U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Henry Soukup, an explosive ordanance disposal officer with Headquarters and Services Battalion, Marine Corps Forces, Pacific, and his son pose for a photo during a birthday lunch at the Anderson Chow Hall, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Nov. 6, 2020. Anderson Chow Hall held a birthday lunch celebrating the 245th U.S. Marine Corps Birthday. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Israel Ballaro)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.06.2020 Date Posted: 11.06.2020 20:19 Photo ID: 6416115 VIRIN: 201106-M-IP349-1081 Resolution: 4824x3216 Size: 3.69 MB Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Anderson Hall Birthday Lunch [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.