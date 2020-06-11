Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Anderson Hall Birthday Lunch [Image 7 of 7]

    Anderson Hall Birthday Lunch

    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, UNITED STATES

    11.06.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    Marine Corps Base Hawaii

    A birthday cake is displayed during a birthday lunch at the Anderson Chow Hall, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Nov. 6, 2020. Anderson Chow Hall held a birthday lunch celebrating the 245th U.S. Marine Corps Birthday. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Israel Ballaro)

    Date Taken: 11.06.2020
    Date Posted: 11.06.2020 20:16
    Photo ID: 6416116
    VIRIN: 201106-M-IP349-1089
    Resolution: 4542x3028
    Size: 2.15 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Anderson Hall Birthday Lunch [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USMC
    Marine Corps Base Hawaii
    Hawaii
    Amphibious
    Marines
    MCBH
    MCAS Kaneohe Bay
    Mokapu Peninsula
    COMMSTRAT
    Communication Strategy and Operations
    Project Power
    Produce Readiness
    Promote Resiliency
    Superior Installation for Warfighters

