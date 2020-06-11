U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. David Steiner, company gunnery sergeant, Headquarters Company, Headquarters Battalion, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, and 1st Sgt. Abraham Thompson, company first sergeant, Headquarters Company, HQBN, MCBH, pose for a photo during a birthday lunch at the Anderson Chow Hall, MCBH, Nov. 6, 2020. Anderson Chow Hall held a birthday lunch celebrating the 245th U.S. Marine Corps Birthday. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Israel Ballaro)
|Date Taken:
|11.06.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.06.2020 20:19
|Photo ID:
|6416112
|VIRIN:
|201106-M-IP349-1037
|Resolution:
|4785x3190
|Size:
|3.11 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Anderson Hall Birthday Lunch [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT