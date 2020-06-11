Anderson Hall Birthday Lunch

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Mackenzie Sterner, base commanding officer driver, command deck, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, and Lynda Rhone, staff secretary, command deck, MCBH, pose for a photo during a birthday lunch at the Anderson Chow Hall, MCBH, Nov. 6, 2020. Anderson Chow Hall held a birthday lunch celebrating the 245th U.S. Marine Corps Birthday. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Israel Ballaro)

Date Taken: 11.06.2020
Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US