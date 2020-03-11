Team Nellis hosts 12th Air Force Foreign Liaison Officers

Steven Ward, U.S. Air Force Warfare Center director of staff, briefs Foreign Liaison Officers (FLO), representing the Brazilian, Chilean, Columbian and Peruvian air forces at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Nov. 3, 2020. Prioritizing one-on-one interactions is an invaluable tool for the U.S. and its allied partners. It enables all parties to share training processes, lessons learned and best practices in an interpersonal setting.
(U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman First Class Zachary Rufus)
