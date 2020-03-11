Steven Ward, U.S. Air Force Warfare Center director of staff, briefs Foreign Liaison Officers (FLO), representing the Brazilian, Chilean, Columbian and Peruvian air forces at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Nov. 3, 2020. Prioritizing one-on-one interactions is an invaluable tool for the U.S. and its allied partners. It enables all parties to share training processes, lessons learned and best practices in an interpersonal setting.

(U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman First Class Zachary Rufus)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.03.2020 Date Posted: 11.05.2020 14:35 Photo ID: 6414539 VIRIN: 201103-F-LY743-1007 Resolution: 3713x2011 Size: 842.61 KB Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Team Nellis hosts 12th Air Force Foreign Liaison Officers [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Zachary Rufus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.