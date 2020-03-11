Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team Nellis hosts 12th Air Force Foreign Liaison Officers [Image 4 of 7]

    Team Nellis hosts 12th Air Force Foreign Liaison Officers

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, UNITED STATES

    11.03.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Rufus 

    Nellis AFB Public Affairs

    Tech. Sgt. Fletcher Goldsbyhall, 547th Intelligence Squadron, expounds on equipment design to the Foreign Liaison Officers representing the Brazilian, Chilean, Columbian and Peruvian air forces in the Threat Training Facility at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Nov. 3, 2020. The TTF compiles, writes and edits the Air Force's Threat Reference Guide and analyzes, refines and disseminates intelligence on adversary tactics and weapons employment for customers throughout the Department of Defense. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman First Class Zachary Rufus)

