Team Nellis hosts 12th Air Force Foreign Liaison Officers

Tech. Sgt. Fletcher Goldsbyhall, 547th Intelligence Squadron, expounds on equipment design to the Foreign Liaison Officers representing the Brazilian, Chilean, Columbian and Peruvian air forces in the Threat Training Facility at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Nov. 3, 2020. The TTF compiles, writes and edits the Air Force's Threat Reference Guide and analyzes, refines and disseminates intelligence on adversary tactics and weapons employment for customers throughout the Department of Defense. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman First Class Zachary Rufus)

