Col. Juliano Barros, Foreign Liaison Officer representing Brazil, tests a virtual reality flight simulator in the Threat Training Center (TTC) at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Nov. 3, 2020. Nellis Airmen explained how the virtual reality flight simulators modernized TTC capabilities and further provide exposure to cutting edge technology.

(U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman First Class Zachary Rufus)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.03.2020 Date Posted: 11.05.2020 14:35 Photo ID: 6414538 VIRIN: 201103-F-LY743-1006 Resolution: 2999x2020 Size: 630.97 KB Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Team Nellis hosts 12th Air Force Foreign Liaison Officers [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Zachary Rufus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.