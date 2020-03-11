Team Nellis hosts 12th Air Force Foreign Liaison Officers

Steven Ward, U.S. Air Force Warfare Center director of staff, and Foreign Liaison Officers (FLO), representing the Brazilian, Chilean, Columbian and Peruvian air forces gather at the USAFWC as a united front at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Nov. 3, 2020. Murphy briefed FLOs on how USAFWC and the Nevada Test and Training Range (NTTR) work together to provide live and virtual training capabilities to warfighters. Understanding mission execution further strengthens allied powers’ support both in and out of theatre. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman First Class Zachary Rufus)

