    Team Nellis hosts 12th Air Force Foreign Liaison Officers [Image 3 of 7]

    Team Nellis hosts 12th Air Force Foreign Liaison Officers

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, UNITED STATES

    11.03.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Rufus 

    Nellis AFB Public Affairs

    Foreign Liaison Officers representing the Brazilian, Chilean, Columbian and Peruvian air forces depart from the United States Warfare Center at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Nov. 3, 2020. Airmen from the USAFWC discussed key advancements of field capabilities such as the grand opening of the Virtual Test and Training Center and the award of a Department of Defense contract to build a 5G network infrastructure at Nellis AFB.
    (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman First Class Zachary Rufus)

    Date Taken: 11.03.2020
    Date Posted: 11.05.2020 14:35
    Photo ID: 6414535
    VIRIN: 201103-F-LY743-1003
    Resolution: 2884x1790
    Size: 840.42 KB
    Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US 
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Team Nellis hosts 12th Air Force Foreign Liaison Officers [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Zachary Rufus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

