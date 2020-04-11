Cpl. Nicholas Smith, a bugler with the 10th Mountain Division Band, plays “Taps” during the wreath-laying ceremony Nov. 4 at the POW (Prisoner of War) Cemetery on Route 26, across from Fort Drum. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|11.04.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.05.2020 11:41
|Photo ID:
|6414333
|VIRIN:
|201104-A-XX986-006
|Resolution:
|1485x2228
|Size:
|692.96 KB
|Location:
|FORT DRUM, NY, US
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Wreath-laying ceremony honors WWII Italian POW buried in Fort Drum cemetery [Image 6 of 6], by Michael Strasser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
