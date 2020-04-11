Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Wreath-laying ceremony honors WWII Italian POW buried in Fort Drum cemetery [Image 5 of 6]

    Wreath-laying ceremony honors WWII Italian POW buried in Fort Drum cemetery

    FORT DRUM, NY, UNITED STATES

    11.04.2020

    Photo by Michael Strasser 

    Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs

    Cpl. Nicholas Smith, a bugler with the 10th Mountain Division Band, plays “Taps” during the wreath-laying ceremony Nov. 4 at the POW (Prisoner of War) Cemetery on Route 26, across from Fort Drum. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.04.2020
    Date Posted: 11.05.2020 11:41
    Photo ID: 6414333
    VIRIN: 201104-A-XX986-006
    Resolution: 1485x2228
    Size: 692.96 KB
    Location: FORT DRUM, NY, US 
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wreath-laying ceremony honors WWII Italian POW buried in Fort Drum cemetery [Image 6 of 6], by Michael Strasser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Wreath-laying ceremony honors WWII Italian POW buried in Fort Drum cemetery
    Wreath-laying ceremony honors WWII Italian POW buried in Fort Drum cemetery
    Wreath-laying ceremony honors WWII Italian POW buried in Fort Drum cemetery
    Wreath-laying ceremony honors WWII Italian POW buried in Fort Drum cemetery
    Wreath-laying ceremony honors WWII Italian POW buried in Fort Drum cemetery
    Wreath-laying ceremony honors WWII Italian POW buried in Fort Drum cemetery

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Wreath-laying ceremony honors WWII Italian POW buried in Fort Drum cemetery

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    10th Mountain Division
    Italian
    Fort Drum
    WWII
    wreath-laying ceremony
    North Country
    northern new York
    Pine Camp
    POW Cemetery
    National Day of Unity
    Fort Drum Natural Resources

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT