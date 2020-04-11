Wreath-laying ceremony honors WWII Italian POW buried in Fort Drum cemetery

Pvt. Rino Carlutti served in the Italian army during World War II and was captured in Tunisia. Hundreds of Italian and German prisoners of war (POWs) were transported to Pine Camp (now Fort Drum) between 1943 and 1944. By May 10, 1946, all of the POWs had left the area. Carlutti died at the age of 22 from injuries sustained from an automobile accident and was buried at the POW Cemetery. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)

