Wreath-laying ceremony honors WWII Italian POW buried in Fort Drum cemetery

Members of the Fort Drum Cultural Resources staff, Karen Koekenberg, Carris Campbell and Dr. Laurie Rush, participate in the wreath-laying ceremony Nov. 4 for the Italian soldier buried at the POW (Prisoner of War) Cemetery on Route 26. The annual ceremony at the request of the Italian Embassy, to coincide with Italy’s National Unity Day and Armed Forces Day. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)

