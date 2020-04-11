Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wreath-laying ceremony honors WWII Italian POW buried in Fort Drum cemetery [Image 6 of 6]

    Wreath-laying ceremony honors WWII Italian POW buried in Fort Drum cemetery

    FORT DRUM, NY, UNITED STATES

    11.04.2020

    Photo by Michael Strasser 

    Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs

    Members of the Fort Drum Cultural Resources staff, Karen Koekenberg, Carris Campbell and Dr. Laurie Rush, participate in the wreath-laying ceremony Nov. 4 for the Italian soldier buried at the POW (Prisoner of War) Cemetery on Route 26. The annual ceremony at the request of the Italian Embassy, to coincide with Italy’s National Unity Day and Armed Forces Day. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.04.2020
    Date Posted: 11.05.2020 11:41
    Photo ID: 6414334
    VIRIN: 201104-A-XX986-008
    Resolution: 1050x750
    Size: 416.64 KB
    Location: FORT DRUM, NY, US 
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wreath-laying ceremony honors WWII Italian POW buried in Fort Drum cemetery [Image 6 of 6], by Michael Strasser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    10th Mountain Division
    Italian
    Fort Drum
    WWII
    wreath-laying ceremony
    North Country
    northern new York
    Pine Camp
    POW Cemetery
    National Day of Unity
    Fort Drum Natural Resources

