The Prisoner of War (POW) Cemetery on Route 26, across from Fort Drum, was established during World War II, and is the smallest among the U.S. Army's 40 cemeteries. This cemetery contains the remains of one Italian and six German POWs. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.04.2020 Date Posted: 11.05.2020 11:41 Photo ID: 6414331 VIRIN: 201104-A-XX986-004 Resolution: 1114x743 Size: 539.29 KB Location: FORT DRUM, NY, US Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Wreath-laying ceremony honors WWII Italian POW buried in Fort Drum cemetery [Image 6 of 6], by Michael Strasser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.