    Wreath-laying ceremony honors WWII Italian POW buried in Fort Drum cemetery [Image 2 of 6]

    Wreath-laying ceremony honors WWII Italian POW buried in Fort Drum cemetery

    FORT DRUM, NY, UNITED STATES

    11.04.2020

    Photo by Michael Strasser 

    Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs

    Pvt. Rino Carlutti served in the Italian army during World War II and was captured in Tunisia. Hundreds of Italian and German prisoners of war (POWs) were transported to Pine Camp (now Fort Drum) between 1943 and 1944. By May 10, 1946, all of the POWs had left the area. Carlutti died at the age of 22 from injuries sustained from an automobile accident and was buried at the POW Cemetery. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 11.04.2020
    Date Posted: 11.05.2020 11:41
    Location: FORT DRUM, NY, US 
    10th Mountain Division
    Italian
    Fort Drum
    WWII
    wreath-laying ceremony
    North Country
    northern new York
    Pine Camp
    POW Cemetery
    National Day of Unity
    Fort Drum Natural Resources

