90th Fighter Squadron F-22 Raptors from Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, undergo post-flight checks at Tyndall Air force Base, Florida, Oct. 30, 2020. JBER sent some of its F-22s to participate in Checkered Flag 21-1, one of the Department of Defense's largest air-to-air exercises. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Anabel Del Valle)
|Date Taken:
|10.30.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.05.2020 09:50
|Photo ID:
|6414274
|VIRIN:
|201030-F-PU499-1178
|Resolution:
|5592x3495
|Size:
|1.12 MB
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, F-22s arrive at Tyndall [Image 6 of 6], by Amn Anabel Del Valle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT