    F-22s arrive for Checkered Flag [Image 4 of 6]

    F-22s arrive for Checkered Flag

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    10.30.2020

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Kayla Fitzgerald 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    An F-22 Raptor assigned to the 90th Fighter Squadron from Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, arrives at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Oct. 30, 2020. The Raptor performs both air-to-air and air-to-ground missions allowing full realization of operational concepts vital to the 21st-century Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tiffany Price)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.30.2020
    Date Posted: 11.05.2020 09:50
    Photo ID: 6414270
    VIRIN: 201030-F-DB615-2096
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 6.32 MB
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 
