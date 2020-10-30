F-22s arrive for Checkered Flag

An F-22 Raptor assigned to the 90th Fighter Squadron from Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, arrives at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Oct. 30, 2020. The Raptor performs both air-to-air and air-to-ground missions allowing full realization of operational concepts vital to the 21st-century Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tiffany Price)

