An F-22 Raptor assigned to the 90th Fighter Squadron from Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, lands at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Oct. 30, 2020. The aircraft arrived to participate in a large scale air-to-air combat exercise known as Checkered Flag. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tiffany Price)
|Date Taken:
|10.30.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.05.2020 09:50
|Photo ID:
|6414268
|VIRIN:
|201030-F-DB615-2062
|Resolution:
|8209x4632
|Size:
|6.41 MB
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, F-22s arrive for Checkered Flag [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Tiffany Price, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
