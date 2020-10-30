Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KC-10 arrives at Tyndall [Image 5 of 6]

    KC-10 arrives at Tyndall

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    10.30.2020

    Photo by Airman Anabel Del Valle 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A KC-10 Extender from McGuire Air Force Base, New Jersey, prepares to land at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Oct. 30, 2020. The KC-10s were providing in-flight refueling support for aircraft traveling to Tyndall. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Anabel Del Valle)

    Date Taken: 10.30.2020
    Date Posted: 11.05.2020 09:50
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 
