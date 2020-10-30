Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    F-22s arrive for Checkered Flag [Image 3 of 6]

    F-22s arrive for Checkered Flag

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    10.30.2020

    Photo by Airman Anabel Del Valle 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    F-22 Raptors from Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, fly over Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Oct. 30, 2020. JBER sent some of its F-22s to participate in Checkered Flag 21-1, one of the largest air-to-air combat exercises in the Department of Defense. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Anabel Del Valle)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.30.2020
    Date Posted: 11.05.2020 09:50
    Photo ID: 6414269
    VIRIN: 201030-F-PU499-1011
    Resolution: 3881x2253
    Size: 375.95 KB
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 
