Paratroopers assigned to 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division prepare to load staged aircraft on Pope Army Airfield during Operation Panther Storm on Fort Bragg, N.C. November 3, 2020. Panther Storm is a tactical training exercise to test Paratroopers’ abilities to deploy, fight and win anywhere in the world within 18 hours of notification. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Zachary VanDyke)
|Date Taken:
|11.03.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.04.2020 17:18
|Photo ID:
|6413795
|VIRIN:
|201104-A-BI588-100
|Resolution:
|5872x3915
|Size:
|9.23 MB
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NC, US
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 3rd BCT Paratroopers conduct Panther Storm II [Image 19 of 19], by SFC Zachary J VanDyke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
