Paratroopers assigned to 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division prepare to load staged aircraft on Pope Army Airfield during Operation Panther Storm on Fort Bragg, N.C. November 3, 2020. Panther Storm is a tactical training exercise to test Paratroopers’ abilities to deploy, fight and win anywhere in the world within 18 hours of notification. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Zachary VanDyke)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.03.2020 Date Posted: 11.04.2020 17:18 Photo ID: 6413795 VIRIN: 201104-A-BI588-100 Resolution: 5872x3915 Size: 9.23 MB Location: FORT BRAGG, NC, US Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 3rd BCT Paratroopers conduct Panther Storm II [Image 19 of 19], by SFC Zachary J VanDyke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.