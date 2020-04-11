Paratroopers assigned to 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 82nd Airborne Division unload an AH-64E Apache Attack Helicopter from a C-17 Globemaster during Operation Panther Storm on the Holland Drop Zone, Fort Bragg, N.C. November 4, 2020. Panther Storm is a tactical training exercise to test Paratroopers’ abilities to deploy, fight and win anywhere in the world within 18 hours of notification. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Zachary VanDyke)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.04.2020 Date Posted: 11.04.2020 17:18 Photo ID: 6413794 VIRIN: 201104-A-BI588-177 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 16.78 MB Location: FORT BRAGG, NC, US Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 3rd BCT Paratroopers conduct Panther Storm II [Image 19 of 19], by SFC Zachary J VanDyke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.