    3rd BCT Paratroopers conduct Panther Storm II [Image 17 of 19]

    3rd BCT Paratroopers conduct Panther Storm II

    FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    11.04.2020

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Zachary J VanDyke 

    82nd Airborne Division

    Paratroopers assigned to 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 82nd Airborne Division unload an AH-64E Apache Attack Helicopter from a C-17 Globemaster during Operation Panther Storm on the Holland Drop Zone, Fort Bragg, N.C. November 4, 2020. Panther Storm is a tactical training exercise to test Paratroopers’ abilities to deploy, fight and win anywhere in the world within 18 hours of notification. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Zachary VanDyke)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.04.2020
    Date Posted: 11.04.2020 17:18
    Photo ID: 6413793
    VIRIN: 201104-A-BI588-132
    Resolution: 6213x4142
    Size: 16.16 MB
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    82nd Airborne Division
    North Carolina
    82nd Airborne
    Fort Bragg
    Airborne
    All American
    3rd Brigade Combat Team
    All The Way
    Immediate Response Force
    Panther Storm

