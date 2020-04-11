Paratroopers assigned to 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 82nd Airborne Division unload an AH-64E Apache Attack Helicopter from a C-17 Globemaster during Operation Panther Storm on the Holland Drop Zone, Fort Bragg, N.C. November 4, 2020. Panther Storm is a tactical training exercise to test Paratroopers’ abilities to deploy, fight and win anywhere in the world within 18 hours of notification. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Zachary VanDyke)
|Date Taken:
|11.04.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.04.2020 17:18
|Photo ID:
|6413792
|VIRIN:
|201104-A-BI588-087
|Resolution:
|5949x3966
|Size:
|13.75 MB
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NC, US
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 3rd BCT Paratroopers conduct Panther Storm II [Image 19 of 19], by SFC Zachary J VanDyke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
