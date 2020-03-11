SAN DIEGO (Nov. 3, 2020) – U.S. Navy Retail Specialist Seaman John Gutierrez, from Houston, moves cargo in the hangar bay of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) Nov. 3, 2020. Theodore Roosevelt is homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Eduardo A. Torres)
|Date Taken:
|11.03.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.03.2020 18:24
|Photo ID:
|6412290
|VIRIN:
|201103-N-FK754-1114
|Resolution:
|2773x3321
|Size:
|1.12 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Podcast Hits:
|0
