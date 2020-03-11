Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 1 of 6]

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    11.03.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    SAN DIEGO (Nov. 3, 2020) – U.S. Navy Fireman Brayden Sanderson, from Fredericksburg, Iowa, removes hydraulic tape from the 7-meter rigid-hull inflatable boat in the hangar bay of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) Nov. 3, 2020. Theodore Roosevelt is homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Eduardo A. Torres)

    Date Taken: 11.03.2020
    VIRIN: 201103-N-FK754-1035
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
