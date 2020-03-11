SAN DIEGO (Nov. 3, 2020) – U.S. Navy Fireman Brayden Sanderson, from Fredericksburg, Iowa, removes hydraulic tape from the 7-meter rigid-hull inflatable boat in the hangar bay of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) Nov. 3, 2020. Theodore Roosevelt is homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Eduardo A. Torres)

