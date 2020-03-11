Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Theodore Roosevelt CVN 71 [Image 6 of 6]

    USS Theodore Roosevelt CVN 71

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    11.03.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    SAN DIEGO (Nov. 3, 2020) – U.S. Navy Aviation Support Equipment Technician 2nd Class Christian Bermudez-Macias, from San Juan, Puerto Rico, connects a cable to a power outlet aboard the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) Nov. 3, 2020. Theodore Roosevelt is homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Carlos W. Hopper)

    Date Taken: 11.03.2020
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
