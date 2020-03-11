SAN DIEGO (Nov. 3, 2020) – U.S. Navy Logistics Specialist 3rd Class Dylan Lafferty, from New Haven, Mo., organizes maintenance kits aboard the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) Nov. 3, 2020. Theodore Roosevelt is homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Carlos W. Hopper)
|Date Taken:
|11.03.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.03.2020 18:24
|Photo ID:
|6412291
|VIRIN:
|201103-N-HI746-1007
|Resolution:
|3911x2607
|Size:
|899.91 KB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt CVN 71 [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
