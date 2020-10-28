4 CMS Propulsion Flight maintains mission readiness

Airmen assigned to the 4th Component Maintenance Squadron aerospace propulsion shop work on an F-15E Strike Eagle engine at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Oct. 28, 2020. The Strike Eagle’s engines incorporate advanced digital technology which allow aircrew to accelerate from idle power to maximum afterburner in less than four seconds. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kimberly Barrera)

